Cyclone Tauktae batters Mumbai and leaves 6 dead in east Indian state

Cyclone Tauktae battered Mumbai with strong winds and rain leaving six dead in the east Indian state of Maharashtra.

Footage from May 17 shows gusts of wind whipping up strong waves as well as the damage caused by fallen trees in the city.

According to reports, the winds reached 114 k/ph in some areas - the highest ever in Mumbai.