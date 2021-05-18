Andrea Meza of Mexico is crowned Miss Universe

Andrea Meza was crowned Sunday evening for the 69th annual Miss Universe Pageant.
Miss Mexico wins 2021 Miss Universe contest
KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas
Miss Mexico is this year's Miss Universe. Andrea Meza beat out 73 other contestants.
Andrea Meza was crowned Sunday evening for the 69th annual Miss Universe Pageant.
Miss Mexico is this year's Miss Universe. Andrea Meza beat out 73 other contestants.
Miss Mexico Andrea Meza was crowned Miss Universe at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino on Sunday night.