Andrea Meza of Mexico, Is Crowned Miss Universe.

Andrea Meza was crowned Sunday evening for the 69th annual Miss Universe Pageant.

I am so honored to have been selected among the 73 other amazing women I stood with tonight, Andrea Meza, Miss Universe, via CNN.

It is a dream come true to wear the Miss Universe crown, and I hope to serve the world through my advocacy for equality in the year to come and beyond, Andrea Meza, Miss Universe, via CNN.

The pageant had been delayed from last year due to the pandemic.

This year's event was held in Hollywood, FL.

And hosted by 2012 Miss Universe Olivia Culpo and celebrity Mario Lopez.

Originally from Chihuahua City, Meza is an activist who spoke about beauty being more than skin deep during her final pageant statements.

Beauty radiates not only in our spirit, but in our hearts and the way that we conduct ourselves.

Never permit someone to tell you that you're not valuable, Andrea Meza, Miss Universe, via CNN