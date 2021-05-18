Biden Administration to Send an Additional 20 Million COVID-19 Vaccines Abroad

President Joe Biden announced on Monday that the United States would be sending additional aid abroad.

.

His administration pledged to send an additional 20 million COVID-19 vaccines overseas by the end of June.

.

The vaccines will have also been approved for use in the U.S. Our vaccination program has led the world, and today we are taking an additional step to help the world, Joe Biden, via NBC News.

No ocean is wide enough, no wall is high enough to keep us safe.

Rampant disease and death in other countries can destabilize them — those countries — and pose a risk to us as well, Joe Biden, via NBC News.

Biden’s administration previously committed to sending 60 million doses of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine abroad.

.

It is not clear which countries will receive the vaccine doses.

.

According to White House press secretary Jen Psaki, the administration will announce more information this week.