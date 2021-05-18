Anti-Olympics protests in Tokyo as Covid-19 outbreak worsens in Japan

Protests are being held in Tokyo to support the cancellation of the Olympic Games as the Covid-19 pandemic worsens in the country.
Japan has only fully vaccinated about 1% of its population.
CNN’s Selina Wang reports from Tokyo.
The backlash against the Tokyo Olympics is growing louder as Japan is hit hard by a fourth wave of COVID-19.
TOKYO (AP) — As she struggled to breathe, Shizue Akita had to wait more than six hours while paramedics searched for a hospital..