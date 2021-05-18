Fox and ‘Rick & Morty’ Creator Team Up for Blockchain and NFT-Enabled Animated Series

Fox and ‘Rick & Morty’ Creator Team Up for Blockchain and NFT-Enabled Animated Series.

NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, are like digital one-of-a-kind trading cards that are primarily part of the Ethereum blockchain.

They can essentially be anything digital such as drawings, music and more.

On May 17, Fox announced its own NFT company, Blockchain Creative Labs, and a new show to "create, sell and manage NFTs, tokens and digital goods.".

The new series, 'Krapopolis,' from 'Rick & Morty' and 'Community' creator Dan Harmon, is described as "an animated comedy set in mythical ancient Greece.".

KRAPOPOLIS will serve as the first-ever animated series curated entirely on the Blockchain, Fox CEO Charlie Collier, via statement.

Just as we’re doing this for our own animation, we will also help your brands connect directly with fans and enthusiasts through NFTs.

With and for you, Fox will help art meet brands meet technology, Fox CEO Charlie Collier, via statement.

The company will launch a dedicated marketplace for KRAPOPOLIS that will curate and sell digital goods, ranging from NFTs of one-of-a-kind character and background art and GIFs, ... , Fox CEO Charlie Collier, via statement.

... as well as tokens that provide exclusive social experiences to engage and reward super fans, Fox CEO Charlie Collier, via statement