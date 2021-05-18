Lululemon leggings TikTok hack: 'I was shook when I found out'

Life hack alert!

Lululemon will hem leggings into biker shorts for free!.TikTok user, Sonali (@so_narly), loves to share lifestyle and fashion tips with viewers.“I had old Lululemon leggings just laying around my house ‘cause they were kind of past the point of selling.

They had a lot of pilling and some had holes below the knees,” she said.“So, I just found out you can get them hemmed for free at Lululemon.

So I took my full-length leggings and got them cropped into biker shorts and they are so cute”.For those looking for more sustainable ways to engage with their wardrobe, Lululemon’s hem hack is an awesome way to upcycle or repurpose clothes to fit your life at all stages.It’s also a great hack for hand-me-downs so that clothes can fit their new wearer just right!

.Plus, there’s no expiration date on Lululemon’s hemming program.And judging by the comments on the video, it definitely did help others!.“Wait foreal??

I have some old [Lululemon] leggings and I would totally get them hemmed into biker shorts,” wrote a commenter