Some business owners push back against California mask mandate

The CDC says those who are fully vaccinated are no longer required to wear a mask outdoors or inside as long as they are not among large crowds.
But California leadership will be upholding the mask mandate until June 15.
The CDC says those who are fully vaccinated are no longer required to wear a mask outdoors or inside as long as they are not among large crowds.
But California leadership will be upholding the mask mandate until June 15.
13 Action News Anchor Jackie Kostek talks to Digital Content Producer Amy Abdelsayed about how some small business owners in Las..
As of Monday, May 10th, it will now be up to Missoula business owners to determine whether masks are required inside their..