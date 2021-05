Sahlen Field to hire part-time workers for Toronto Blue Jays games

AS WELL.

SEVEN EYEWITNESSAS PART OF OUR REBOUND BUFFALOINITIATIVE... WE'RE FOCUSINGON GETTING YOU BACK TO WORK.YOU CAN BE PART OF ANUNFORGETTABLE BIG LEAGUESEASON OF BASEBALL IN BUFFALO.THE BISONS ARE LOOKING TO HIREMORE PEOPLE TO WORK AT SAHLENFIELD THIS SUMMER.... AND THEJOBS COME WITH SOME INCENTIVESAS WELL.

SEVEN EYEWITNESS NEWSREPORTER JEDDY JOHNSON HAS ALLTHE DETAILS.ANTHONY SPRAGUE, GENERALMANAGER, BUFFALO BISONS IT'S AGREAT YEAR TO BE A MAJORLEAGUE BASEBALL FAN LIVING INBUFFALO..

BECAUSE THIS SUMMER,YOU MAY HAVE THE CHANCE TOWORK FOR ONE OF YOUR FAVORITETEAMS. "YOU KNOW WE'RE TRYNATHINK LONG TERM HERE AND IFTHINGS CONTINUE TO OPEN UP WEJUST WANNA BE PREPARED."SAHLEN FIELD IS HIRING UP TOONE HUNDRED PART- TIME WORKERSFOR THE UPCOMING TORONTO BLUEJAY'S SEASON.

"PRIMARILY FOR ACONCESSION JOBS.

STANDMANAGERS, CASHIERS, COOKS,RUNNERS.

I MEAN THERE'S AHANDFUL OF POSITIONS THAT WECOULD USE A LOT OF HELP WITH."THIS WOULD BE THE STADIUMSFIRST TIME HOSTING A MAJORLEAGUE TEAM IN THE CITY..MAKING ALL FUTURE EMPLOYEES APART OF HISTORY!

"SO IF YOU'RELOOKING FOR EXPERIENCE INMINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL AND THISYEAR MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL TOSEE HOW FOOD AND BEVERAGEOPERATIONS WORK, WE WOULD LOVETO HAVE YOU." THE POSITION ISOPEN TO ANYONE AGED 18 ANDOLDER AND THE WORK DAYS ANDHOURS ARE FLEXIBLE.

"THAT'SWHY WE'RE LOOKING FOR SO MANYPEOPLE BECAUSE WE'RE FLEXIBLEWITH HOURS." AND IF YOU ARECURRENTLY RECEIVINGUNEMPLOYMENT& .

SPRAGUE SAYSTHIS POSITION WILL UNLIKELYEFFECT THOSE BENEFITS.

"IT'SGOOD PAY.

THERE'S BONUSES IFYOU MAKE EVERY SINGLE GAME."ALSO FOR THE FIRST TIME THISYEAR, SAHLEN FIELD WILL ALLOWNON-PROFITS TO RUN CONCESSIONSTANDS AT THE GAME AS WELL."YOU KNOW WE WANNA MAKE IT ATLEAST LIKE 5 GAMES THAT YOU'REWORKING.

YOU WILL GET ASTIPEND RIGHT OFF THE BACK FORWORKING AND THEN ON TOP OFTHAT YOU'LL GET A PERCENT OFALL GROSS REVENUE FOR THESTAND AS WELL TOO." ANYONEINTERESTED IN APPLYING TOSAHLEN FIELD CAN FIND MOREINFORMATION ON WKBW DOT COM."IT'S STARTING TO FEEL LIKEOPENING DAY IS COMING HERE ANDWE'RE ALMOST READY&" ALL THEYNEED..

IS YOU.

IN BUFFALOJEDDY JOHNSON 7EWNYOU CAN FIND A LINK TO APPLYAT "HIRING-7-1-6-DOT- CO