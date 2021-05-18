Remembering Charles Grodin, 'Deliciously Droll' Actor, Who Died at 86 | THR News

Actor Charles Grodin, who charmed audiences with his droll, understated and awkward humor in such films as 'The Heartbreak Kid,' 'Midnight Run' and the 'Beethoven' movies, has died.
He was 86.
