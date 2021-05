Restaurants reopen after closing due to the pandemic

DON'T NEED TO MASK UP.FOLLOWING WHAT ONEINDUSTRY GROUP CALLS"THE MOST CHALLENGINGYEAR" FORRESTAURANTS...SOME IN OUR AREA AREMAKING THEIR OWNREBOUND.YOU'LL REMEMBER --PUBLIC HEALTH ORDERSFORCED RESTAURANTS TOSTOP IN-PERSON DININGFOR A WHILE...WHICH LEFT SOME NOCHOICE BUT TO CLOSE.AND AS OF MID-APRIL...ROUGHLY 90-THOUSANDEATING AND DRINKINGESTABLISHMENTSNATIONWIDE REMAINCOMPLETELY CLOSEDEITHER PERMANENTLY ORLONG-TERM.THAT'S ACCORDING TOTHE "NATIONALRESTAURANTASSOCIATION."SEVERAL RESTAURANTOWNERS LOCALLY WEREIN THAT BOAT...THINKING THEIR BUSINESSWAS DONE FOR GOOD.BUT AS 41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER EMMA JAMESLEARNED -- -- THEY'REGETTING ANOTHERCHANCE AT SERVING THEPEOPLE OF KANSAS CITY.EMMA JAMES, REPORTING"After mourning the loss of hisrestaurant two separate times,the owner here at TheWestside Local is thrilled toopen his doors once again."BRANDON STRICK, OWNER, THEWESTSIDE LOCAL"Don't want to do it againanytime soon so hopefullythat's in the past haha."AFTER SAYING GOODBYETO HIS BUSINESS INMARCH AND AGAIN INDECEMBER - BRANDONSTRICK IS READY TO MOVEFORWARD AND STARTFRESH.he says THE MOST RECENTROUND OF PPP MONEY ISALLOWING HIM TORESURRECT HISRESTAURANT.AFTER A YEAR OF PATIODINING AND TO-GOORDERS - HE'S EXCITED TOGET BACK TO THE DINE-INEXPERIENCE.BRANDON STRICK, OWNER, THEWESTSIDE LOCAL"None of us get into theindustry to put things in boxesfor two hours and hope that isstill good on the other side,we're here for the experience."STRICK HOPESCUSTOMERS WILL BEPATIENT AS RESTAURANTSLIKE HIS TRY TO BALANCEBUSY SEASON WITH THECHALLENGE TO HIREENOUGH STAFF TO KEEPUP.IN KANSAS CITY, KANSAS -ANOTHER LOCAL FAVORITEIS OPENING ITS DOORSAGAIN.CARLOS MORTERA, OWNER,POI-O"You know I think we can allmove forward from whathappened last year."POI-O OWNER CARLOSMORTERA CLOSED HISRESTAURANT INNOVEMBER.HE SAYS SAVINGS ANDNEW INVESTORS AREHELPING HIM OPEN IN ANEW LOCATION.CARLOS MORTERA, OWNER,POI-O"We're hoping for the massesto come, I think we have agood following of people youknow their prayers have beenheard and they want Poi-Ore-opened so we did it."MORTERA SAYS THE LASTYEAR TAUGHT HIM A LOTAND HE'S EXCITED TO GETSERVE HIS MEXICANBARBECUE TO THE PEOPLEOF KANSAS CITY AGAIN.CARLOS MORTERA, OWNER,POI-O"I believe in this restaurantand the food and our staff thatwe can put up a good productfor everybody to try."IN KANSAS CITY, EMMAJAMES, 41 ACTION N