Southern Louisiana slammed with massive floods

A severe thunderstorm brought heavy rain and caused flash flooding in parts of southern Louisiana on Monday, May 17.

The National Weather Service declared a flash flood emergency in eastern Calcasieu and western Jefferson Davis parishes, and issued flash flood warning for the area.

The footage was filmed and posted on social media by @alexsorayaj, @authoridad.