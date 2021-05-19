A severe thunderstorm brought heavy rain and caused flash flooding in parts of southern Louisiana on Monday, May 17.
Southern Louisiana slammed with massive floods
The National Weather Service declared a flash flood emergency in eastern Calcasieu and western Jefferson Davis parishes, and issued flash flood warning for the area.
The footage was filmed and posted on social media by @alexsorayaj, @authoridad.