Superman & Lois S01E07 Man of Steel

Superman & Lois 1x06 "Broken Trust" Season 1 Episode 6 Sneak Peek #2 - SUPERMAN & LOIS RETURNS TONIGHT WITH NEW EPISODES - Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) reconsiders his decision to let Jordan (Alex Garfin) play football.

Meanwhile, Lois' (Elizabeth Tulloch) continued investigation of Morgan Edge (Adam Rayner) requires her to trust an unexpected ally.

Emmanuelle Chriqui, Dylan Walsh, Erik Valdez, Inde Navarrette and Wole Parks also star.

(106).

The episode was directed by Sudz Sutherland and written by Katie Aldrin.

Original airdate 5/18/2021.