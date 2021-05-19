Cars crushed as debris falls from skyscraper during Cyclone Tauktae in Pakistan

This is the terrifying moment debris plunged from a skyscraper as Cyclone Tauktae hit Pakistan on Tuesday (May 18).

A large chunk of the facade from the UBL tower in Karachi was torn off by the powerful gusts battering the city.

It crashed to the ground and crushed a row of cars parked beside the building.

Cyclone Taukte has killed at least 12 in India in the state of Maharashtra and at least 13 in Gujarat.

Mumbai was earlier hit with a wind speed of 115 k/ph on Monday.

The cyclone is expected to weaken into a deep depression as it moves north-northeastwards.