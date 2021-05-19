Thai workers in Israel run for cover and hide under truck during Hamas rocket attack

Video shows a group of Thai workers hiding under a delivery truck during a Palestinian rocket bombardment in Tel Aviv, Israel on Tuesday afternoon (May 18).

Worker Somrak Malaisriruttana said: ‘Fortunately nobody was injured in our camp.

The space under the truck was the only spot to hide.’ The terrifying scene came as both sides in the conflict continued their aerial bombardment campaigns, with hundreds dead since it flared up last week.

Two Thai farmworkers in Israel were among those killed in the blasts.