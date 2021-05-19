First UK tourists arrive in Portugal after country opens borders

The first British tourists flew into the Algarve in Portugal yesterday (May 18) after the country opened its borders.
Footage showed tourists walking out into the sunshine from Faro airport.
The first British tourists flew into the Algarve in Portugal yesterday (May 18) after the country opened its borders.
Footage showed tourists walking out into the sunshine from Faro airport.
The first British tourists flew into the Algarve in Portugal yesterday (May 18) after the country opened its borders.
Footage showed tourists walking out into the sunshine from Faro airport.
Portugal is on the UK's "green" list for unrestricted travel.
By Stavros Malichudis
Greece officially reopened for international tourism on May 14 with a campaign targeting foreign..