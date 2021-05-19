Skip to main content
Wednesday, May 19, 2021

First UK tourists arrive in Portugal after country opens borders

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
The first British tourists flew into the Algarve in Portugal yesterday (May 18) after the country opened its borders.

Footage showed tourists walking out into the sunshine from Faro airport.

Portugal is on the UK's "green" list for unrestricted travel.

