Government defends delay to putting India on travel red list

Government minister Gillian Keegan has defended the government's decision to delay putting India on the travel red list.

By the time India was placed on the travel ban, daily Covid cases had risen above 330,000.

Speaking on Wednesday the skills minister also clarified that people "shouldn't be going on holiday to amber list countries".

Report by THOMASL.

