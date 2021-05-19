Pet owner overwhelmed as netizens send dozens of new toys for parrot

A pet owner in Portland, US, has received dozens of gifts that were sent for her parrot from viewers across the world.

A pet owner in Portland, US, has received dozens of gifts that were sent for her parrot from viewers across the world.

Nicole Stavenau had lost her job in 2020 and had explained how it was because harder to look after her pet parrot.

The filmer's viewers stepped in and sent her dozens of toys for her parrot Jayden to enjoy.

Stavenau said: "During the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic, I lost my job and ran out of my savings eventually.

Maintaining my macaw got tougher with time as she constantly needs toys or something to chew on.

"I was hesitant to ask for help but I did and this is the result!

People went through my Amazon wish list and started sending awesome presents for Jayden.

To say that I am feeling grateful would be a massive understatement." This footage was filmed on February 9.