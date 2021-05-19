WEB EXTRA: President Biden Test Drives Electric Ford F-150

President Biden: "This sucker's quick." Check out the president test driving the new electric Ford F-150 pickup truck.
The president visited Ford's electric vehicle center in Dearborn, MI on Tuesday.
President Biden: "This sucker's quick." Check out the president test driving the new electric Ford F-150 pickup truck.
The president visited Ford's electric vehicle center in Dearborn, MI on Tuesday.
President Joe Biden made the case for his $174 billion electric vehicle plan on Tuesday, calling for government grants for new..
Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack spoke with KMTV 3 News Now on Tuesday afternoon about the American Rescue Plan, which..