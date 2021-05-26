WEB EXTRA: Gianna Floyd Leads Chant of Dad George Floyd's Name at White House

George Floyd’s daughter, Gianna, led a chant of her dad’s name outside the White House on Tuesday (5/25).
The Floyd family met with President Biden and Vice President Harris to mark a year since George’s death.
George Floyd’s daughter, Gianna, led a chant of her dad’s name outside the White House on Tuesday (5/25).
The Floyd family met with President Biden and Vice President Harris to mark a year since George’s death.
A U.S. Marine held open a door for George Floyd’s daughter Gianna as she wandered outside the White House on Tuesday (5/25)...
This was the reaction outside the Minneapolis courthouse where the verdict in the trial of Derek Chauvin was read on Tuesday..