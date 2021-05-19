Dramatic moment massive cyclone wave smashes into pedestrian on Indian bridge

A dramatic video has emerged from India showing the moment a huge wave whipped up by Cyclone Taukae slammed into a bridge in the Indian state of Gujarat.

The footage filmed on May 17 shows the monster wave crash over a bridge on the Narmada River and knock a pedestrian off his feet.

He can be seen standing again after the water recedes.

At least 45 people have been killed due to the severe weather across 12 districts of Gujarat.