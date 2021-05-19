Hancock: UK to launch first trial of Covid-19 booster jabs

Matt Hancock has announced that the UK is launching the world's first clinical trial of Covid-19 booster vaccines.

Speaking at a Downing Street press conference, the Health Secretary said the new clinical trial, which will be funded by £19mn of taxpayer's money, will look at the "use of current Covid vaccines as booster vaccines".

The trial will study what vaccine combinations work and what "part they can play in keeping us safe for the long term".

The public are being encouraged to sign up to be part of this trial.

Report by THOMASL.

