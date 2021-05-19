TikTok mom gets real about baby pictures when you have more than 1 kid

A TikTok mom posted a hilarious video that shows the difference in how parents save baby pictures of their first kid, .versus how they save baby pictures of their other kids.Nicole Oliver (@mamoliverr) posted the relatable clip, .which went viral with over 13.8 million views and had TikTokers flooding the comment section with their own experiences.Nicole starts the video with a “first child” asking, “Mom can I see my baby pictures?”.Nicole excitedly puts down her iced coffee, and picks up a giant decorative bin with a pile of photo albums stacked on top.Next a “second child” asks to see their baby pictures.Nicole, with a little less enthusiasm, hands a single photo album towards the camera.Finally, the youngest child asks to see baby pictures.Instead of taking out an album, a slightly ashamed Nicole hands her smartphone to the camera.Parents and non-parents alike praised Nicole for her relatable take on baby pictures.“This hit the nail on the damn head,” said one user