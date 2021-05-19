Sen. Bennet discusses child tax credit rollout on July 15

Sen.
Michael Bennet, D-Colo., discussed the July 15 child tax credit rollout, a longtime priority of his, as well as the Jan.
6 Commission bill in an interview with Denver7 Digital Journalist Blair Miller on Wednesday.
Sen.
Michael Bennet, D-Colo., discussed the July 15 child tax credit rollout, a longtime priority of his, as well as the Jan.
6 Commission bill in an interview with Denver7 Digital Journalist Blair Miller on Wednesday.
The new child tax credit is part of the American Rescue Plan signed into law by Pres. Biden.