A Million Little Things S03E15 Not Alone

A Million Little Things 3x15 "Not Alone" Season 3 Episode 15 Promo Trailer HD - Eddie is determined to prove that he can still be a good father despite his physical challenges, and Sophie searches for answers to help cope with her trauma.

Meanwhile, Rome and Tyrell work together on a passion project on a new episode of “A Million Little Things,” Wednesday, May 26th on ABC.Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.