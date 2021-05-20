Skip to main content
Top 10 Inspirational Celebs Who Were Honest About Mental Health

Credit: WatchMojo
Duration: 15:08s 0 shares 1 views
These inspiring celebs put their careers on the line in the name of something bigger.

For this list, we’ll be looking at celebrities who got candid about their own mental health and perhaps helped others realize that they’re not alone.

Our countdown includes Pete Davidson, Demi Lovato, Princess Diana, and more!

