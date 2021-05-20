Bashir used ‘deceitful behaviour’ to secure Diana Panorama interview, report says

An investigation into how the BBC landed the Panorama interview with Diana, Princess of Wales has concluded that the lead journalist Martin Bashir used deceitful methods.Lord Dyson was appointed to look into the circumstances surrounding the explosive 1995 interview, which famously featured Diana saying: “Well, there were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded.”The probe has found that Bashir was in breach of BBC editorial rules when he mocked up fake bank statements and showed them to Diana’s brother, Earl Spencer, to gain access to the princess.