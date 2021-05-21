Apology over Diana interview 'not enough', says ex-Panorama producer

Credit: BBC Breakfast, no pre-roll ads.
Max use 60 seconds.Former Panorama producer Mark Killick says an apology from the BBC over the deceitfully-obtained interview with Princess Diana in 1995 is 'not enough', after 26 years of fallout.
Credit: BBC Breakfast, no pre-roll ads.
Max use 60 seconds.Former Panorama producer Mark Killick says an apology from the BBC over the deceitfully-obtained interview with Princess Diana in 1995 is 'not enough', after 26 years of fallout.
Mark Killick, the Panorama producer who first alerted the BBC to the existence of the forged documents, has called on the..
Martin Bashir, well known for his 1985 “Panorama” interview with Princess Diana and a revealing set of 2003 interviews with..