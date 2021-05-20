Bashir 'lied and lied and lied' to secure Diana interview - Panorama whistleblower

Mark Killick, the Panorama producer who first alerted the BBC to the existence of the forged documents, has called on the corporation to apologise to all those who were hurt by the scandal and subsequent cover-up.Mr Killick worked at Panorama at the time the Diana interview was aired, and on discovery of the forged documents referred them to a BBC lawyer, who advised him and his colleagues to refer up to senior staff.On doing so, he and two others were sacked from the programme, for what Mr Killick claims was "disloyalty" to Panorama.He has contributed to the Dyson report, which states that the BBC News & Current Affairs management aimed to discredit Mr Killick and the other staff members who first brought the allegations to light.