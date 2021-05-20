Warks. Police launch investigation after man dies following fight on residential cul-de-sac

Police have launched an investigation after a man died following an early morning fight on a residential cul-de-sac.

Emergency services were called to Treviscoe Close, in Exhall, Warks., following reports of a disturbance at around 8.30am today (Thurs).

Warwickshire Police have confirmed a man died as result of his injuries and have cordoned off the area while enquiries continue.

Dozens of police cars and ambulances could be seen in attendance on the quaint neighbourhood street, which sits between Bedworth and Coventry.

A Warwickshire Police spokesperson said: "A man has died following a report of a disturbance in Treviscoe Close, Exhall at around 8.45am today.

Enquiries are in there very early stages and there is a large police presence in the area.

Anyone witnesses, anyone with CCTV or dash cam footage or anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident 71 of 20 May 2021."This video was shot on the 20th May 2021.