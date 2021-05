GLAAD'S Mary Emily O'Hara On Pop Star Demi Lovato's Decision To Identify As Nonbinary

GLAAD's News & Rapid Response Manager spoke to CBSN Boston's Paula Ebben about pop star Demi Lovato announcing they will identify as nonbinary (meaning Lovato will use they/them pronouns), how people can be sensitive to Lovato's decision, what this will mean to Lovato's young fans, and more.