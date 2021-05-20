Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Open Disaster Relief Center in India

The couple marked their third wedding anniversary by announcing plans for the relief center on their Archewell website.

The Duke and Duchess said the center will “provide relief and resilience as well as healing and strength” to those who use it.

The space can be activated as an emergency response kitchen or vaccination site, but it may also be utilized as a school or a food distribution hub.

The center will be built in Mumbai in partnership with World Central Kitchen.

This will be the third relief center opened by Archewell and WCK, with one in Dominica and another being built in Puerto Rico