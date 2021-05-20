Microsoft To Pull the Plug on Internet Explorer

The company made the announcement via a blog post on May 19.

Internet Explorer 11 desktop application will be retired and go out of support on June 15, 2022, for certain versions of Windows 10, Microsoft, via blog post.

Internet Explorer debuted in 1995 and was the top browser for over a decade as it came pre-installed on billions of PC computers.

But in the late 2000s, Google's Chrome started to take the lead.

In 2015, Microsoft launched the Edge browser, which runs on the same technology as Chrome.

Now, the company would like to focus on the faster and more secure Microsoft Edge.

As of April 2021, the global browser market saw Chrome with a 65% share, Apple's Safari with 18% and Microsoft Edge with 3%.

