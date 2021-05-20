Pro-Israel demonstration at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin

Nearly 500 protesters gathered at the Brandenburg Gate in Central Berlin to show support for Israel on Monday (May 20).

A number of German politicians such as Christine Lambrecht and members of the Israeli Embassy in Berlin spoke at the event, to talk about Germany's support for Israel and the issue of anti-Semitism in Germany.

According to the health ministry, at least 232 people, including more than 100 women and children, have been killed in Gaza so far.

In Israel 12 people, including two children, have been killed.