Eden Season 1

Eden Season 1 - Plot synopsis: Welcome to Eden.

The Stan Original series Eden

The mystery of Eden unfolds in an idyllic coastal town, where the disappearance of a young woman triggers a devastating chain of events which lays bare the dark and hidden heart of the community.

Long buried secrets are dragged into the open as lives and deeds intersect over one fractured summer and its aftermath.

Featuring a young and diverse cast, Eden is led by Australian up-and-comers BeBe Bettencourt (The Dry) and Sophie Wilde (Bird), alongside stars Keiynan Lonsdale (The Flash), Cody Fern (American Horror Story), TV Week Gold Logie Award-winner Samuel Johnson (Molly) and Christopher James Baker (True Detective).

This complex, multi-generational tale also stars Australian favourites Rachael Blake (Cleverman), Leeanna Walsman (Penguin Bloom), Simon Lyndon (Mystery Road) and Maggie Kirkpatrick (Sando, The Letdown).

