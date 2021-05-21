Nuno leaves Wolves by mutual consent

Wolves have announced Nuno Espirito Santo will surprisingly leave his position as head coach by “mutual consent” following Sunday’s season finale against Manchester United.Nuno took the reins at Molineux in May 2017 shortly after departing Porto and oversaw Wolves’ promotion from the Championship in his first season in charge and then back-to-back seventh-place finishes in the Premier League.