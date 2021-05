How one North Carolina county is fighting vaccine hesitancy

Onslow County, North Carolina has one of the highest rates of vaccine hesitancy in the state, according to CDC data.

It is one of many places across the country, where healthcare workers are struggling to get shots into arms. This area is also home to the massive Marine base, Camp Lejeune, which faces its own unique challenges when it comes to getting Marines to take the vaccine.

CNN visits this county and follows those who are working to turn these vaccination numbers around.