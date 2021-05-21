Palestinians see victory in Gaza truce as Israel warns Hamas

Thousands of Palestinians rallied after a cease-fire took effect in the latest Gaza war.
Israel vowed to respond with a “new level of force” to further hostilities.
US president backs Israel and condemns Hamas, pledges humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza.
The ceasefire agreement came into effect on Friday, closing the worst round of violence since 2014, which has killed at least 230..