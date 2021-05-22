Skip to main content
Saturday, May 22, 2021

Dog rolls over on command for treat but hits head on cabinet

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Joey tells his labrador dog to lay down and roll over on May 27 in Maryland.

The trusting dog blindly trusts Joey and ends up hitting its head against the cabinet.

Joey's girlfriend Grace gets upset at him for making the dog do tricks so close to the cabinet.

