The Linda Lindas Rocks The Internet With Anti-Hate Anthem 'Racist Sexist Boy'

Girl rock band The Linda Lindas have gone viral with their raucous rock song, “Racist Sexist Boy.” The band kicked off Asian American Pacific Islander heritage month with help from the Los Angeles Public Library, which streamed a performance by the girls at its Cypress Park branch.
Teen rockers fire back at anti-Asian comments with a viral punk anthem: ‘Racist, Sexist Boy’
