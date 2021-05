Malaika Arora shares some interesting details on her, Kareena, Karisma and Amrita's WhatsApp group

Malaika Arora has opened up on how close she is to sisters Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan, as well as her sister Amrita.

She finds a lot of similarities between the two sets of siblings.

#malaikaarora #amritaarora #karismakapoor #kareenakapoor #superdancer