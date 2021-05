Gautam Adani becomes 14th richest man in the world | Two Indians richest in Asia | Oneindia News

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, as of May 22nd 2021, Gautam Adani's net worth stands at $69B.

The Adani Group chairman has now become the 14th richest businessman in the world, just a position below Mukesh Ambani.

