Atletico de Madrid won La Liga title for the first time since 2014 and hundreds of fans flocked to the Plaza de Neptuno to celebrate on Saturday (May 23).

It is the first mass celebration of a sports triumph in the Spanish capital after a year of prohibition due to the COVID-19 pandemic.