Atletico Madrid fans party in streets of capital after La Liga win despite coronavirus concerns

Fans of Atletico Madrid poured onto the streets of the Spanish capital after their team clinched La Liga title ahead of rivals Real.

Video filmed on Saturday evening (May 22) shows fans chanting and lighting flares near Neptuno fountain, where fans typically celebrate victory.

Earlier in the week a City hall spokeswoman had urged fans to celebrate in their houses or on their balconies and avoid heading to the centre of Madrid.

That call was not heeded on Saturday night as fans, some wearing masks, jumped up and down in unison.

Spain's national state of emergency ended earlier this month but fans are still not allowed to attend matches.