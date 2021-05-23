Black man tased, choked & beaten by US cops in new video before death| Ronald Greene| Oneindia News

Claims by Louisiana authorities under question after a newly released video showing police tasing, dragging, choking and beating the black man surfaced.

The AP said the video it had obtained shows troopers, all of them white, opening Greene's car, jolting him with a stun gun as he screams “I'm sorry” and “I'm afraid.” A trooper then wrestles him to the ground, places him in a chokehold and punches his face; another drags him by shackles on his ankles.

He is tased again while lying on the ground in handcuffs.

