Disneyland hotel reopens July 2nd

HAPPIEST PLACE ON EARTHAS THE DISNEYLAND HOTELANNOUNCED IT WILL REOPEN JULY2.THE GRAND CALIFORNIAN HOTEL WILLBEGIN THE HAPPIESTPHASED REOPENING IN JUNE AND ITCONTINUES AS THE DISNEYLANDHOTELWILL OPEN WITH LIMITED CAPACITYIN JULY.THE HOTEL WILL FEATURE SOMEUPGRADES DONE DURING THEFORCED CLOSURE BECAUSE OF THEPANDEMIC.FOR MORE INFORMATION ON HOW TOMAKE RESERVATIONS YOUCAN GO TO DISNEYLAND DOT C