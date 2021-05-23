Tribune reporters vow to keep fighting hedge fund owner

Reporter Gregory Pratt, president of the Chicago Tribune’s guild, says Friday’s vote to let Alden Global Capital take over Tribune Publishing was “a very dark day for journalism.” He says his colleagues will continue to advocate for local ownership and civic minded journalism.
Meet the Tribune reporters issuing last-hour pleas for local ownership
New York Daily News reporter Larry McShane and Baltimore Sun reporter Liz Bowie describe their efforts to line up local owners for..
