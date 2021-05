2 kids wounded in shooting at Petersburg apartment complex

WE'RE FOLLOWING MULTIPLEDEVELOPING STORIES ACROSSCENTRAL VIRGINIA.JUST INTO THE NEWSROOM --PETERSBURG POLICE ARE ASKINGFOR THE PUBLIC'SE HLP IN FINDINGTHE PERSON RESPONSIBLE FORSHOOTING A 5- YEAR-OLD GIRL AND6-YEAR-OLD BOY -- WHO WEREPLAYING OUTSIDE EARLY SUNDAYMORNING.THE INCIDENTHAPPENED IN THE 500 BLOCK OFPECAN STREET IN THE PECAN ACRESHOUINSG COMPLEX.BOTH KIDS AREHOSPITALIZED WITH SERIOUSINJURIES,BUT POLICE SYA THEY ARE EXPECTEDTO RECOVER.INVESTIGATORS BELIEVE A SMALLHONDA OR TOYOTA MAY BE THEVEHICLE THE SHOOTER DROVE OFFIN.IF YOU SAW SOMETHING OR KNOWANYTHINGTHAT CAN HELP POLICE IN THISINVESTIGATION, CALL CRIMESOLVERS.