Boxing Day Movie

Boxing Day Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Told in real time and shot as a single take, #BoxingDay documents the minute by minute events across the course of an afternoon in the life of Chris, a recovering alcoholic and alienated father.

Living alone on home detention, Chris is preparing Christmas lunch for his teenage daughter when an old friend turns up and exposes the disturbing truth about his ex-wife's new boyfriend.

The film documents in painstaking detail the harrowing journey of a family teetering on the brink of disintegration.

As the situation escalates inexorably we are drawn into the compelling story of a father who must finally decide to expose the dark and disturbing secret that threatens to tear his family apart.