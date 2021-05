Trevelyan: 'please don't' travel to amber list countries

Energy minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan said on Wednesday that members of the public should only to travel to amber list countries for 'urgent work or family reasons.'

She asked that people 'please don't' travel to countries classified as having a higher instance of variants of concern for other reasons.

Report by Odonovanc.

